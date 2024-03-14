Prestigious pub of the year award for Cannock micropub

The Cannock Chase branch of CAMRA has judged The Newhall Arms in High Green to be its pub of the year.

In second place was another micropub, The Rusty Barrel in Rugeley. Andy's Alehouse, another micropub in Hilton Lane, Great Wyrley, came third.

The Newhall Arms previously won the branch pub of the year title in 2019.

It opened in 2016 as part of the Newhall retail development.