The renowned Stirchley restaurant, famed for its wings, are offering a bottomless brunch which lets customers gorge on chicken and champagne for 90 minutes.

From 10am until 2pm on Saturday, Yardbirds will be charging £18 per person for the bottomless brunch.

Diners can choose one item from Pershore Restaurant's brunch specials menu, which includes pancakes, waffles and chicken, one side which include bacon and hash browns and get bottomless mimosas, which is champagne and citrus juice, and filter coffee.

A Yardbirds spokesman said: "Between 10am and 2pm expect mouthwatering brunch specials. Pancakes stacked with bacon and maple syrup, fried chicken hash, waffles topped with tangy berries and crispy friend chicken. It is the perfect pairing for bottomless mimosas or filter coffee.

"Bookings are limited to one hour and 30 minutes with as many mimosas or cups of coffee as you like. You can opt for a brunch special and side for £18 or you can select individual items from the menu if you prefer."

Yardbirds began as a street food vendor but eventually settled on a nest of its own when it opened its first restaurant in Stirchley offering the best in American fried food.

The spokesman added: "We began on the street food circuit in Birmingham, where it gained notoriety for its perfectly seasoned and crispy fried chicken dishes. After years of serving hungry customers at events, festivals, and private parties all over the country, Yardbirds opened its own restaurant in Stirchley, Birmingham in November 2022."

To book a place at the Yardbirds Bottomless Brunch visit here or visit the website https://yardbirdschicken.co.uk/.