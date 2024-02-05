New Walsall restaurant gives town centre a taste of Mexico

Food lovers flocked to The Table on Lower Hall Lane, Walsall to celebrate the opening of the town's newest restaurant, A Lo Mexicano.

Owners of the new restaurant officially cut the ribbon on Thursday, February 2, in a grand event that was visited by the Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe.

The restaurant was started by an experienced restaurateur team, Jose Galindez and Neil Snooke who have both been in the food industry for over five years.