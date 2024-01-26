Free burgers to be handed out in city centre this weekend by plant-based food company

Rotunda Square in Birmingham will host the plant-based powerhouse Beyond Meat in a huge giveaway for Veganuary.

Free burgers will be handed out to the public between 11am and 6pm to celebrate the recent launch of the company's marketing campaign, 'Taste You Can Believe In' – poking fun at Veganuary misconceptions and promoting Beyond Meat range as being 'truly delicious'.

The food truck tour will visit Rotunda Square in Birmingham city centre on Saturday, with other locations on the tour including Manchester, Bristol, Oxford and London.

The tour is fronted by plant-based TikTokker Luke Vernon who will be at the truck between 12am and 3pm where customers can talk to him.

Beyond Meat UK Brand Manager Ellie Stevens said: "With the ‘Taste You Can Believe In’ campaign, we are looking to educate consumers on the benefits of our products in a light-hearted, approachable but informative way. January is a key time for assessing our meat consumption, and we wanted to emphasise how our tasty Beyond Meat products allow everyone to continue eating what they love, but do so in a way that’s better for the planet - no sacrifice required."

Beyond Burgers are a staple of a number of well-known menus, including those at Wetherspoons, Honest Burgers, Pizza Hut, and at supermarkets.