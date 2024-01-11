Eccleshall pub once owned by football hero Sir Geoff Hurst shut for redevelopment

Market Drayton-based Joule's Brewery started work on The Royal Oak in High Street on January 1.

The pub was once owned by England's 1966 World Cup hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst, who played for Stoke City between 1972 and 1975 and later was player-manager of Telford United.

The historic Royal Oak was first a pub in the 17th century and later became a coaching inn.

It features ancient cellars and stained glass windows depicting the old pubs of Eccleshall.

The pub was modified in the Victorian era as a commercial hotel and was previously refurbished by Joules Brewery in 2011.

The redevelopment aims to create an inviting space where people can spend their entire evening.

The pub will feature live music, a stage in the coach house and upgrades to the outdoor beer garden.

Enhancements will be made to the bar, dining area, function room, meeting room, courtyard and coach house. Back-of-house operations will see upgrades, and energy efficiency will be prioritised with secondary glazed windows.

The Joule’s Brewery and The Royal Oak, Eccleshall's social media pages will share updates on the progress of the redevelopment project.

The Royal Oak was known as The Garland in 1640 and in 1670 became The Three Tuns.