The Swan in Vicar Street Kidderminster, a Davenports pub, is open for food from 10am with breakfasts from £2.50.

Sandwiches as well as jacket potatoes are now being served up at lunchtime as well as a main menu.

Marketing director Katie McPhilimey explained: “Our customers love the pub classics, so we’ve listened to them and delivered a menu that takes in wickedly good burgers, a delicious steak at a super price as well as those all-important classics that people have such fondness and appetite for such as scampi and chips.

On Tuesdays, the pub will be offering any burger with chips and a pint for £12 and on Wednesdays any pie, chips, and a pint for £12. Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 5pm there is a super sandwich deal that includes a sandwich, chips and a pint or glass of wine for £8.

General manager Laura Capper said: “I am delighted with the new menu, it rounds off what is a great offering for our customers with free live music at the weekend and sport on our screens. We always listen to our customers and this new menu should tick all the boxes for them.”

Last orders for food are 5pm Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays the pub is only open for drinks.

The Swan was given a smart makeover last year by the Smethwick-based brewery and pubs company.