McDonald's favourites set to return in January with 2024 menu changes – full list

To start the new year, Maccies fans will see the return of a number of fast-food favourites at all of its UK sites for a limited time only.

From January 4, 2024, the fast food chain is will be serving up the much-loved Steakhouse Stack, Cheesy Garlic Bites and Cadbury Dairy Milk, Caramel McFlurry's, and the Fajita Chicken wrap which was first introduced to menus in January 2020.

Those wanting to get their hands on the old favourites will need to act fast – the restaurant chain has said they will only be around for a limited time only from January 4.

The Steakhouse Stack, which is coming back after a two-year hiatus, consists of two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce with a peppercorn sauce in a toasted bun. Prices will start from £5.49 for just the burger and £7.19 for a medium meal.

The popular Fajita Chicken Wrap, which was first launched in 2020, is also making a reappearance but with a new recipe – it will include two sauces, one being a creamy fajita sauce and the other being a tomato salsa, onions, cheese and shredded lettuce, all inside a toasted tortilla wrap, with a choice of either grilled or crispy chicken. Prices will start from £3.49.

The fast food giant has also introduced a new Saver Meal Deal – three meal options for less than £5 each, meaning a family of four can be fed for under £20.

Meals within the offer include a Cheeseburger Meal Deal for £3.99, a Mayo Chicken Meal Deal for £3.99 and a Double Cheeseburger Meal Deal coming in at £4.79.

The Saver Meal Deal can be purchased from 11am, but is not available on delivery. The new menu is available across all restaurants in the UK and Ireland from 11am on Thursday, January 4.

The full list of returning items and their prices is below:

Here is everything that is returning to the McDonald's menu next month: