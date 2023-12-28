One of the region's most famous and picturesque restaurants, The Bracebridge in Sutton Park and its associated kiosk snack area, closed suddenly in October.

Now Michelin-listed Andrew Sheridan and his business partners Sam and Emma Morgan of Open Restaurants Group (ORG) have combined to reopen the waterfront venue, which sits at the edge of Bracebridge Pool in the 2,400 acre park. The takeover is part of a community venture.

Andrew’s flagship restaurant, 8 By Andrew Sheridan, which transferred from Birmingham to Liverpool in April, holds three AA Rosettes and is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was named Best Restaurant in the UK at the British Restaurant Awards in September. ORG also runs two upmarket neighbourhood restaurants: Black & Green, in Barnt Green, Worcestershire, and OXA in Oxton, The Wirral.

Andrew said: “This is a really exciting new venture for Open Restaurant Group, and to be part of local community efforts to save this popular restaurant makes it even more special.

“We will be putting a highly trusted team in place to deliver traditional British classics elevated with the use of top-quality ingredients, and exceptional service.”

It is understood the outside kiosk area, a popular stop-off point for walkers and cyclists in the park, is being converted into a cafe and bakery offering fresh breads, pastries, and artisan pizzas.

Before closure, the waterside restaurant, formerly known as The Boathouse, comprised two dining areas, including the main dining room and the adjoining terrace and the kiosk, with seating for up to 150 people.

The Bracebridge interior

Bracebridge dining area

The dining area