Super slimmer from Willenhall lost 9 stone - here's how he did it

Lee Guest weighed in at over 25 stone when he joined the Pickering Road, Wednesfield, Slimming World group in January 2022.

By April this year he was 16 stone after following guidance on weight loss, dieting and exercise from supervisors as well as support from fellow members.

He has not only achieved his personal achievement target but has won the groups' 2023 accolade of Man of the Year and maintained the weight loss/

Lee initially thought slimming clubs were aimed at women and assumed the focus would be on ‘diet’ food.

But he decided to give it a try after everyday tasks were getting increasingly difficult due to the increase in his body weight.

He said: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time but it took me a long time to face up to it. And then when I did admit to myself that I decided to go to my local Slimming World group to get the help and support I know I needed.