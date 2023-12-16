Express & Star
Close

Major's Chippy new owners reveal plans for the future

The new owners have talked exclusively to the Express and Star to reveal their plans for the iconic chippy.

Plus
By Daniel Walton
Published
In an exclusive interview the new owners have said they hope to continue Major's legacy

The Bilston community was shocked when it was revealed that Major's Chip Shop on Church Street would change hands over the weekend spelling a new future for the loved chippy.

Now, in an exclusive talk with the Express and Star, the new owners have revealed part of their plans for Major's, and the joy they feel in serving the Bilston community.

Talking to reporter Daniel Walton, Bala Ananthakumaran, Thines Sooiyakumar and Viththa Rajalingam, the three new owners, all from Birmingham, said: "We are really looking forward to taking over the shop. We are extremely excited.

"This is a great shop and we understand there is a great legacy behind this shop too. We are really looking forward to being a part of and carrying on this legacy as much as we can.

The owners have said they will keep Major's mostly the same, with hope to modernise as they go
Similar stories
Most popular