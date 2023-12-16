Major's Chippy new owners reveal plans for the future

The Bilston community was shocked when it was revealed that Major's Chip Shop on Church Street would change hands over the weekend spelling a new future for the loved chippy.

Now, in an exclusive talk with the Express and Star, the new owners have revealed part of their plans for Major's, and the joy they feel in serving the Bilston community.

Talking to reporter Daniel Walton, Bala Ananthakumaran, Thines Sooiyakumar and Viththa Rajalingam, the three new owners, all from Birmingham, said: "We are really looking forward to taking over the shop. We are extremely excited.

"This is a great shop and we understand there is a great legacy behind this shop too. We are really looking forward to being a part of and carrying on this legacy as much as we can.