Sandwell buffet named restaurant of the year in national awards

Red Leaf World Buffet, on West Bromwich High Street, was given the major award in the 8th Asian Food & Restaurant Awards.

The awards, dubbed the 'Curry Stars', feature a number of categories for restaurants to win, with the Red Leaf taking home the gold in the East Midlands category.

Gurbir Singh, 39, who is the general manager and lives locally in West Bromwich, said: "It's a fantastic achievement to get the award for the best restaurant in the Midlands.