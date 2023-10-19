Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gornal pub appears to have closed doors with nod to The Crooked House on sign outside

By Daniel WaltonFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A funny sign written in the Black Country dialect has been placed outside a closed Gornal pub.

The sign outside of The Woodman on Wakelams Fold
The sign outside of The Woodman on Wakelams Fold

The comedic sign, which appeared on the gates of The Woodman, on Wakelams Fold, Gornalwood, pokes fun at the pub's seemingly long renovation period.

The sign, which says "Good new's. The Crooked House will be reopen befour the Woodman", appears to have been placed by a member of the public, and has since been rubbed out.

The picture, which was shared to social media, gained hundreds of likes and shares, with people pointing out the spelling, and hoping the pub will reopen soon.

One Facebook user, Luke Allsop said: "Love the spelling" with Chris Harris replying that it's 'Gornal spake'.

The pub owners have been contacted for more information on the situation with the pub.

Entertainment
Business
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News