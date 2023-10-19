Gornal pub appears to have closed doors with nod to The Crooked House on sign outside

The sign outside of The Woodman on Wakelams Fold

The comedic sign, which appeared on the gates of The Woodman, on Wakelams Fold, Gornalwood, pokes fun at the pub's seemingly long renovation period.

The sign, which says "Good new's. The Crooked House will be reopen befour the Woodman", appears to have been placed by a member of the public, and has since been rubbed out.

The picture, which was shared to social media, gained hundreds of likes and shares, with people pointing out the spelling, and hoping the pub will reopen soon.

One Facebook user, Luke Allsop said: "Love the spelling" with Chris Harris replying that it's 'Gornal spake'.