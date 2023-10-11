Notification Settings

Popular cafe returns following public outcry

By Daniel Walton

A cafe based at a crematorium has been reopened after a council received overwhelming feedback for its return.

Cafe Crem will serve a mix of hot and cold drinks as well as range of foods

Cafe Crem, previously the Courtyard Cafe & Catering, based at Sandwell Valley Crematorium in West Bromwich, has returned after being closed last year due to a non-renewed lease.

Sandwell Council announced the return of the much-loved venue at a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today, with the cafe taking its first round of customers since closing in February last year.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, councillor Syeda Khatun, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for public health and communities, said: "Having spoken to families attending services and other visitors, it’s wonderful to be able to reopen a space that allows people to get together to talk about loved ones.

"And perhaps just to sit and remember or have a quiet moment to themselves in a welcoming and understanding space."

While it was closed, the facility underwent a complete redecoration, installing a new kitchen area, flooring, furniture and a state-of-the-art coffee machine.

The cafe will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, serving hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, snacks and full breakfasts.

More information can be found on the Sandwell Council website https://www.sandwell.gov.uk/burials-cremations/sandwell-valley-crematorium

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

