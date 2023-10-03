Miller & Carter launches new lunch menu

A new menu is being introduced at Miller & Carter restaurants

The chain has revamped its popular fixed-price lunch menu at sites including Penn; Hagley Road, Birmingham and Telford.

Running from Monday to Saturday between 12 noon and 5pm during the week and 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday, a two-course lunch costs from £15.95 or a three-course lunch from £18.95.

It features four of the steakhouse’s popular starters – baked cheddar mushrooms, salt and pepper calamari, halloumi fries or sticky chipotle chicken.

Mains include the rump 7oz 50-day aged Black Angus steak cut, prime steak burgers, fish and chips, chargrilled chicken and half rack of barbecue ribs

There is a selection of three desserts — salted caramel profiteroles, creme brulte and apple and damson crumble.

Hannah Silcox, marketing manager at Miller & Carter, said: “Our guests visit Miller & Carter for all types of occasions – whether it be celebrating a birthday, enjoying a romantic meal, networking with colleagues over a business lunch or even just a spontaneous treat during the week.