Village's charity beer festival officially open for 10th anniversary

Ready for the festival, from left: Ian Foster, David Mitchell, Paul Todd, Dave Baugh and Ian Whitehouse

The two-day annual event, organised by First Sedgley Scout Group, has been running since 2013.

There will be 36 real ales featured this year in the group's Jubilee Hall headquarters, off Ladies Walk.

It runs on Friday night and on Saturday from 12 noon to 11pm, and is being staffed by more than 50 Scouting volunteers with nearly 100 involved in putting on the festival.

There will be beers including some from Sedgley's Sarah Hughes Brewery; Fixed Wheel, Blackheath; Holden's, Woodsetton; Enville Ale; Old Swan, Netherton; Hobsons, Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire and Ludlow Brewing Company.

Also 14 ciders and eight gins will be on sale and live music will include Ben and Alun David, Venus Rising and Damn The Weather on the Friday night and Fearless Scoundrels, Zenosyne, Rachel Mainstone, Black Country Gaz and the Sedgley Strummers ukulele group on the Saturday. There will also be a barbecue.

The money raised is used to help the scout group, Children in Need and local charities.

The festival glasses have been sponsored by Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery.

Gold sponsors are Sedgley-based N D Walters Carpets and Flooring and the silver sponsors are Midlands Business Recovery, Willows Dental and Wombourne Tandoori.