Hail to the Ale in Pendeford Avenue

Hail to the Ale, in Pendeford Avenue, Wolverhampton, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday, September 10.

Members of the Wolverhampton branch of CAMRA visited to present Gary and Angela Morton and their team with the award for outstanding contribution to real ale and cider.

There was also a barbecue run by Tettenhall Round Table and a performance by local comedian Our Trace.