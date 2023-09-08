Digbeth Dining Club's future dates announced – pop-up comes to Dudley this weekend

The popular food festival is coming to the Black Country and Wolverhampton this month

Digbeth Dining Club is bringing the fun and food to the Black Country and Wolverhampton this month, starting with Himley Hall this weekend.

Following August's successful pop-up at the country house, Himley Hall is again hosting Digbeth Dining Club on Saturday, September 9 from 12pm until 7pm.

This weekend's food truck round-up will consist of some firm favourites, including Disco Fries, Fat Snags, Yardbirds, Greidys Wings + Strips, West Midlands Chip Van, Surf + Slice, Hangry Moose, Cleopatra's Kitchen, Brum Mi, Tapas Zampa, Beef on the Block, The Smokehouse, Prad Thai, No Frickin Chicken, Urban Cheesecake, Flats Doughnuts and others yet to be confirmed.

The popular food festival is coming to the Black Country and Wolverhampton this month

As well as mouth-watering dishes, the event will be serving up a range of specialist gin, prosecco, cocktail and craft beer.

Visitors can also enjoy a host of entertainment for both kids and grown-ups.

Tickets for the Himley Hall event are priced at £3.50 for adults, £2 for under 18s, and children under five years old go free. They can be booked at skiddle.com.

Following that, Digbeth Dining Club will be setting up shop at Wolverhampton's Bantock Park on Saturday, September 23 from 12pm – 6pm. Tickets are the same price, and can be booked at skiddle.com.