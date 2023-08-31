Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fun and free fries on offer at McDonald's Monopoly event in Birmingham

By Lauren HillBirminghamFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

Fun, games, and free fries are on offer at a McDonald's Monopoly event on Friday.

To celebrate the return of McDonald's Monopoly, where customers can win prizes with their order, the fast food chain is hosting an event at Bullring and Grand Central, inviting passersby to try their luck at winning Monopoly game prizes.

The event will see will see a huge 'burger' dome game, where members of the public will be challenged to catch as many flying 'peelies' – the Monopoly stickers that come with McDonald's food and drinks – as possible within a given time in exchange for prizes.

As well as the games, 2,000 lucky people can grab a free portion of fries on the day.

The event will be taking place on Friday, September 1 from 11am–5pm at Bullring and Grand Central, Birmingham city centre.

The Monopoly game is returning to McDonald's restaurants on Wednesday, September 6.

Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News