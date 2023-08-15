After the Barbie pie, Mad O'Rourke's goes blue for Ken

Ryan Judd shows off the new Ken pie, which follows on from the successful Barbie pie

Mad O'Rourke's has already celebrated the release of the film starring Margot Robbie with the Barbie pie; a chicken and chorizo combination covered in pink glitter and with a creamy sauce.

Having completed two weeks of promoting and selling the Barbie pie, the Pie Factory has now paid tribute to the Ken character played by Ryan Gosling by creating a pie in his honour.

The Ken-Tucky pie is a creation of marinated chicken breast, using a secret blend of spices, in a creamy bourbon sauce, topped with pastry covered in blue sparkles and served with battered chips.

Assistant manager Cassandra Smith goes blonde for the new Barbie pie at Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, Tipton

Manager Jena Morris said she came up with the idea for the pie after going to see the film and wanting to give Ken some praise.

"It came as an idea I had following seeing the film at the cinema, and after the Barbie pie had been such a success we thought we couldn't leave out Ken and wanted to do a pie for him.

"The Barbie pie was such a great success as well as we had it on for two weeks and it kept on selling, so I came up with the idea for the recipe for the pie and after checking it with the owner Pete Towler, we went for it.

"The marinade is a secret recipe and we decided to top it with sparking pastry again and do it in blue as it fit the character."

Jenna said there had been a great reaction to the pie on both social media and inside the restaurant and, like the Barbie pie, it had been selling fast.

"Everyone loves the idea of it and wants to try it and it shows that we like to be different and we wanted to join in the hype of the movie with both pies.

"It will be available to buy until next weekend, so I would encourage everyone who's interested to come down and try it as we've never done a pie with bourbon sauce before, so here is your chance."