M&B launches hidden treasures hunt - and want to hear from you

The poster for the 'end of an era' event to mark the closure of the Cape Hill brewery in 2002

The business hopes collectors will have M&B beer mats, vintage tankards and Toby jugs.

The treasure hunt aims to recognise M&B's rich history from the original brewing company formed in 1898 to the current estate of pubs, bars and restaurants.

M&B included the Springfield Brewery until its closure in 1991. The Wolverhampton brewery opened as William Butler and Company in 1873 and was taken over by M&B in 1960.

Springfield Brewery in Wolverhampton was part of M&B

Mitchells & Butlers has enlisted the expertise of Birmingham historian Professor Carl Chinn to help uncover fascinating stories of the company’s past.

The Brummie expert will also be a special guest at Mitchells & Butlers history showcase taking place at its headquarters in Birmingham city centre on September 27.

Anyone who comes forward with a brewing-related relic or vintage M&B treasure will be in with a chance of joining Profesor Chinn at the event to showcase their treasures, in addition to winning a £100 dining out gift card.

Employees of Mitchells & Butlers have also been invited to join the treasure hunt — one of the many activities they’re involved in as part of the summer-long anniversary celebrations.

The heritage of today’s Mitchells & Butlers business can be traced back to 1898, when two Midlands family brewers joined forces. From this small new enterprise, thanks to innovation and investment over the years, Mitchells & Butlers has grown in size and reputation to today’s business which operates 1,700 pubs and restaurants across the UK.

While the ownership of the business may have changed along the way, the core proposition at the heart of the business created by Henry Mitchell and William Butler 125 years ago has always been to serve guests with pride.

Commenting on the milestone, Mitchell & Butlers’ head of internal communications Clair Slevin said: “After a tough few years, our anniversary celebrations are all about bringing together our guests, colleagues and communities, both past and present, to celebrate 125 years of enjoying Mitchells & Butlers.

“This treasure hunt will allow us to reflect on the stories and memories that have come from Mitchells & Butlers’ pubs, bars and restaurants. We look forward to seeing all the exciting treasure that will come to light through this hunt.”