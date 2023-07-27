Pink pie! Mad O'Rourke's Barbie-themed creation shocks the Black Country

Assistant manager Cassandra Smith goes blonde for the new Barbie pie at Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory, Tipton

To celebrate the release of the hit 2023 Barbie movie, pie company Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, on Hurst Lane, Tipton, has created a pie that is definitely pretty in pink.

The limited-edition pie is filled with chicken and chorizo and flooded in a pink sauce before being sprinkled with pink sparkles and served to the table.

Jena Morris, general manager of Mad O'Rourke's, said: "We came up with the idea after the new film was released. It has been extremely popular with everyone. It's chicken and chorizo in a creamy pink sauce with added sparkle!

"We thought, everyone loves Barbie! Everyone that has tried it has really enjoyed it and said they would order it again. We suggest you head on down to the pie factory to get a Barbie pie!"

The pastry has received mixed reactions after the pie factory revealed the dish on Facebook, with users noting it for its bright pink colour.

Becky Breakspear said on Facebook: "I had it today. It's so nice!"

Mellissa Gordon added: "Chicken and chorizo!" followed by heart icons.

The pie has also received some negative comments, with one user saying "Not sure about the pink glitter" and another adding "I don't think you have thought this through".

However, whether you like it or not, you can't argue that with the inclusion of the new pink pie, it truly is a Barbie world.