Wolverhampton buffet celebrates 13th anniversary with dragon dance – and delicious food

Cosmo celebrated its 13th anniversary with a lion dance. Buddha Man is at the front with the Lion, pictured with Mandy Lai (Regional Manager), Mayor's Consort Lynn Plant, Mayor Michael Hardacre, CEO Mr Kan Koo and MP Jane Stevenson.

Cosmo, at Bentley Bridge retail park, celebrated its lace anniversary on Friday to mark 13 years of serving the community with delicious world cuisines, from lamb Rogan Josh to sushi and Singapore noodles.

Shoppers enjoyed a Chinese dragon show and drums ceremony before the special occasion, which saw the Mayor of Wolverhampton Doctor Michael Hardacre and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson in attendance.

Other dishes on offer included crispy belly pork, fried chicken wings, calamari, stir fry, tandoori meats, a wide range of vegetarian options, and shelves of desserts.

Just some of the excellent dishes on offer at Cosmo

The exclusive event featured a raffle with prizes donated by the attendees, and all money raised going to a charity of the Mayor's choosing.

Chefs and waiting staff were on hand to provide a flawless – and certainly tasty – experience for the guests.

Founder and CEO Kan Koo thanked the community for their support.

He said: "It has been such a pleasure, and we have loved every moment. Being part of the community has been wonderful, and we are very grateful for the support from local businesses, customers, and suppliers. Let us keep it going, and hopefully there are another 13 years to come.

Outside Cosmo, which celebrated its anniversary with a Chinese dragon dance.

"To my staff, thank you, and carry on all the good work you have done.

"Thank you to our customers, come and visit us again. Keep young, and enjoy Cosmo's food!"

The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday from 5pm until 10pm, Friday until 10.30pm, Saturday from 12pm until 3.30pm, and 4pm until 11pm, and Sunday from 12pm until 9.30pm.