New Wagamama restaurant opens at Merry Hill

The new Wagamama at Merry Hill

The opening day on Monday saw hundreds of customers served; with katsu curry and yaki soba coming out on top as the most ordered dishes of the day.

The restaurant on the Upper Mall has been designed for 140 covers. It is open seven days a week and has created 60 new jobs.

It brings Wagamama's total to 158 restaurants across the UK.

Wagamama Merry Hill opened with the brand’s new summer menu.

General manager Deen Mohammed said: “We are so excited that the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Merry Hill are open.

"Our benches are ready to welcome the local community and visitors to the shopping destination, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our fresh favourites to all.

"Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we can bring our much-loved Wagamama service to guests and they are so excited to welcome you to the beautiful new restaurant now that we’re officially open.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “Wagamama’s new opening is a fantastic addition. It’s so exciting to expand our restaurant offering at Merry Hill and offer our customers even more choice when it comes to eating, drinking and relaxing.