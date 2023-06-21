Digbeth Dining Club proves huge success in Codsall - with future dates planned

Hundreds of people showed up to the event

As part of its Midlands tour, Digbeth Dining Club's Codsall event saw vendors from across the region set up shop as part of its summer tour. The club is currently doing the rounds in the region at a number of locations.

Codsall holds a special place in their hearts, though. Their first ever event outside of Birmingham city centre was in the South Staffordshire town nine years ago.

James Swinburne, director and co-founder of Digbeth Dining Club, was excited to bring the action to his hometown.

"I went to school in Codsall and am very familiar with the area," he said.

"I'm really happy that we brought the event here and were able to showcase the local talent.

"A lot of people usually visit the local pubs and shops after the event too, so it's good to know that we are bringing awareness to the area and supporting local businesses at the same time."

Despite the weather, the food festival was a huge success.

Ten different food vendors set up shop at the village hall

James said: "Although the weather wasn't as kind as it could've been, we had a really good turnout. The traders did well, and the food was well received.

"There was a massive downpour at around half three, which cleared some people out, but they returned. It was a good turnout, and people were very happy to see it back and local.

Hundreds of people turned up to sample the foods on offer by 10 different vendors.

The event was a huge success

The options ranged from Indian street food to Vietnamese bahn mi, Caribbean lamb chops and triple stacked burgers, to name a few.

James thanked the staff at Codsall village hall, where the event took place, for their support in organising the festival.

He said: "The group contacted us to see if there was some scope to do the event, and it just came together. We hired the car park and the hall, and put the money back into supporting activities and events that can take place there in the future.

Codsall Dining Club

"It was a great location, and the group was very nice and easy to work with. I am excited to work with them in the future and build on Sunday's success."

James thanked the staff for their hard work: "Big shout out to all the traders and event staff to brave the weather and make the event work. Thank you all."