Review: trying the new Lindt ice cream range at McArthurGlen Cannock

Lindt crema gelata

It's hard not to be lured in by them when you enter the store in their dizzying kaleidoscope of colours - with flavours ranging from the traditional milk chocolate, to more exotic flavours such as popcorn, champagne, and matcha.

However, one of the most exciting aspects of the store has to be its drinks bar which offers a mouth-watering array of Lindt products, such as ice cream, hot chocolate, and milkshakes.

The bar has just unveiled a new white chocolate flavour in its premium 'Crema Gelata' ice cream range and I was invited along to try it. As a lifelong Lindt enthusiast, I couldn't say no.

Lindt has offered milk chocolate ice cream in Cannock for the last year, which has a dark chocolate taste and is particularly delicious when drizzled in hazelnut chocolate sauce.

But the two new flavours of ice cream are the white chocolate, and a milk chocolate and white chocolate combination which includes both flavours in an aesthetically pleasing spiral.

Lindt has added a new white chocolate flavour to its Crema Gelata range. Lindt has added a new white chocolate flavour to its Crema Gelata range.

First, I tried the soft serve white chocolate drizzled in the divine hazelnut sauce, with a tiny square of Lindt chocolate pressed into the ice cream.

This is definitely the star of the whole range. It's both light and creamy, which is vital when covered in the decadent chocolate hazelnut sauce, and has the unmistakable taste of vanilla alongside the white chocolate.

The spiral of white chocolate and milk chocolate is the best of both worlds, and definitely the flavour to try if you want to post it on your Instagram feed as many McArthurGlen visitors do.

However, the white chocolate was unbeatable for me, and I'll definitely be going back to sample this again. As a milkshake lover, I can't wait to try it in the shake form next time.

If you're hoping for the exact same taste as the classic Lindt balls in ice cream form, then you might be slightly disappointed as it isn't an exact replica, but it's still a gorgeous taste nonetheless.

And for those deliberating between choosing a waffle or a tub, remember that there's a delicious shot of liquid Lindt chocolate at the bottom of every waffle cone.

Lindt crema gelata