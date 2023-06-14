Club rewarded for excellent service with ale award

The Somers Sports & Social Club in Halesowen has been awarded the Stourbridge & Halesowen branch of CAMRA Club-of-the-Year award. Photo: Google Street Map

The Stourbridge & Halesowen branch of CAMRA presented its Club of the Year award to the Somers Sports & Social Club in Halesowen.

The club faced stiff competition from a number of clubs offering real ale, but CAMRA members decided this was the "best of the best."

Presenting the award, branch chairman Tim Cadwell said: “Congratulations to [manager] Adam [Mundon] and his team who have done an amazing job in offering a range of real ales in excellent condition over the last year.

"Winning our Club of the Year award is not just the result of a vote, but is based on a judging process where branch volunteers visit each of the nominated clubs and score accordingly.

"It’s great that this club and our branch have renewed our relationship, thanks largely to branch member, Phil Zalic.

"Hopefully, if CAMRA members enjoy using the facilities, they will choose to join as a full member.”

Manager Adam Mundon said: “I’m thrilled to have been presented with the award, which also acknowledges the hard work of my partner, Sophie-May, assistant manager, Abbie-Mae Lowe and the rest of our hard-working team”.

Mr Mundon has worked at the Somers Club for 14 years and took charge of the bar four years ago.

The Somers Sports & Social Club was established in 1951 by Seth Somers, chairman of local forgemasters and is based at The Grange in Grange Road, a listed building dating from 1709.

Originally home to the Lea-Smith family, part of the house was a military hospital during the First World War and housed German and Italian prisoners of war during the Second World War.

The club now offers a range of sporting and social activities and welcomes non-members.

During the next few weeks, CAMRA members will present their Pub of the Year runner-up awards to the Swan on Long Lane and the Crafty Pint on Wassell Road, both also in Halesowen.