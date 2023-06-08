International praise for West Midlands hotel's signature gin

The gin

The Belfry Hotel & Resort’s new gin, 1960, won bronze at the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

The London dry gin, which launched in December, is a herbaceous gin with a distinct blend of home-grown botanicals offering flowery notes from the roses and lavender in the resort’s courtyard, willow from the golf courses and honey from its very own ‘Belfry Bees’.

The name of the gin, 1960, represents the year The Belfry was founded, and the tipple is presented in a stylish Belfry Bell shaped cut glass bottle topped with a gold glass golf ball as a nod to the resort’s distinguished golf heritage. In line with environmental policies at The Belfry, once empty all 1960 bottles from the resort will be sent to the distillery to be refilled and returned.

Varun Shetty, Hotel Manager at The Belfry Hotel & Resort said: “We have worked extremely hard to create a gin that is truly special and to have it acknowledged by such a respected competition is a great honour. It’s proving extremely popular with guests here at The Belfry and has received glowing feedback, so it is fantastic for it also to be recognised internationally.”

The IWSC use a rigorous and thorough judging process with each spirit tasted by a panel of expert judges overseen by a member of their judging committee, who supervises the panels to ensure consistency and fair benchmarking across the competition. This year, 120 of the world’s leading spirit experts gathered in London to assess over 4,100 entries from 98 countries to taste and award each wine and spirit.