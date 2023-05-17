Taco Bell applies to open restaurant in Oldbury - with 30 jobs to be created

Taco Bell

An application has been made to Sandwell Council for the Mexican-inspired food chain to open a restaurant in Oldbury Green Retail Park.

According to the application, 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs will be created at the food chain, which also has a site based in Stafford, though it will be its first in the Black Country.

If the plans are approved, a former Carphone Warehouse unit on the retail park on Oldbury Ringway which has been empty since Autumn 2020, will be converted into the new eatery.

Taco Bell was founded in 1962 in Downey, California. It serves a variety of Mexican-inspired foods, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and speciality items.

It has grown to be the world’s largest Mexican-inspired food brand, serving more than two billion customers each year, with over 7,500 restaurants across the globe.

With over 120 restaurants, the chain continues its expansion across the UK.

Notes to planners in the submitted forms state: "The restaurant will provide 56 covers and will primarily operate as a sit-down restaurant with take away available.