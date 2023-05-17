Food hygiene ratings dished out to 27 Black County eating establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Among the latest batch of eateries inspected by the Food Standards Agency are 24 establishments in Sandwell, two in Dudley and one in Wolverhampton.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Below are the latest results.

Sandwell

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Rated 5: The Doulton Diner at Unit A Doulton House, Doulton Trading Estate; rated on April 25

Rated 5: Mayur Catering Services Ltd at 363 High Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 24

Rated 5: Juices 2 go at Unit 20a West Cross Shopping Centre, Oldbury Road; rated on April 21

Rated 5: Casa Mia at Woodman Inn, 74 Wood Green Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 20

Rated 5: Leisure United Friar Park at Friar Park Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 20

Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering (Allied Bakeries canteen) at 1 Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 18

Rated 5: Sandie's at 68 Reddal Hill Road, Cradley Heath; rated on April 18

Rated 5: Stanton Fish & Chips at 190 Hamstead Road, Great Barr; rated on April 18

Rated 5: Multea Choice West Bromwich Ltd at 2 New Street West Bromwich Ringway, West Bromwich; rated on April 17

Rated 5: Bearwood Edge Coffee at Adkins Lane, Smethwick; rated on April 12

Rated 5: UK Fried Chicken at 54 Cape Hill, Smethwick; rated on April 5

Rated 5: Zaalsha at 22-24 Abbey Road, Smethwick; rated on March 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Rated 5: West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricke at Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 23

Rated 5: The Windsor Complex Bearwood Snooker Centre at 377-383 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19

Rated 5: Horse & Jockey at 49 Stoney Lane, West Bromwich; rated on April 18

Rated 5: The Hamstead at 89 Green Lane, Great Barr; rated on April 18

Rated 5: Soho Foundary Tavern at Soho Tavern, 154 Foundry Lane, Smethwick; rated on April 14

Rated 5: The Lounge Bar and Restaurant at The Lounge Bar, 5 Market Place, Tipton; rated on April 14

Takeaways

Rated 5: VIP Peri & Pizza at 44 Great Bridge, Tipton; rated on April 24

Rated 5: Dixi Chicken at 50 Cape Hill, Smethwick; rated on April 20

Rated 5: Bibi's Carribean & Street Food Hub Ltd at 436 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19

Rated 5: Big John's at 1b Dudley Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 17

Rated 5: Ross Fish Bar at 161 Ross, Rowley Regis; rated on April 12

Rated 3: Dixy Chicken at 603 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on February 16

Dudley

Rated 4: Vakas Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Windmill Hill, Cradley, Halesowen was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 11.

Rated 4: Place Chef, a takeaway at 10 Market Street, Kingswinford was also given a score of four on April 11.

Wolverhampton