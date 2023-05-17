Food hygiene ratings dished out to 27 Black County eating establishments

Among the latest batch of eateries inspected by the Food Standards Agency are 24 establishments in Sandwell, two in Dudley and one in Wolverhampton.
Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
Below are the latest results.
Sandwell
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Rated 5: The Doulton Diner at Unit A Doulton House, Doulton Trading Estate; rated on April 25
Rated 5: Mayur Catering Services Ltd at 363 High Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 24
Rated 5: Juices 2 go at Unit 20a West Cross Shopping Centre, Oldbury Road; rated on April 21
Rated 5: Casa Mia at Woodman Inn, 74 Wood Green Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 20
Rated 5: Leisure United Friar Park at Friar Park Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 20
Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering (Allied Bakeries canteen) at 1 Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 18
Rated 5: Sandie's at 68 Reddal Hill Road, Cradley Heath; rated on April 18
Rated 5: Stanton Fish & Chips at 190 Hamstead Road, Great Barr; rated on April 18
Rated 5: Multea Choice West Bromwich Ltd at 2 New Street West Bromwich Ringway, West Bromwich; rated on April 17
Rated 5: Bearwood Edge Coffee at Adkins Lane, Smethwick; rated on April 12
Rated 5: UK Fried Chicken at 54 Cape Hill, Smethwick; rated on April 5
Rated 5: Zaalsha at 22-24 Abbey Road, Smethwick; rated on March 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Rated 5: West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricke at Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 23
Rated 5: The Windsor Complex Bearwood Snooker Centre at 377-383 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19
Rated 5: Horse & Jockey at 49 Stoney Lane, West Bromwich; rated on April 18
Rated 5: The Hamstead at 89 Green Lane, Great Barr; rated on April 18
Rated 5: Soho Foundary Tavern at Soho Tavern, 154 Foundry Lane, Smethwick; rated on April 14
Rated 5: The Lounge Bar and Restaurant at The Lounge Bar, 5 Market Place, Tipton; rated on April 14
Takeaways
Rated 5: VIP Peri & Pizza at 44 Great Bridge, Tipton; rated on April 24
Rated 5: Dixi Chicken at 50 Cape Hill, Smethwick; rated on April 20
Rated 5: Bibi's Carribean & Street Food Hub Ltd at 436 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19
Rated 5: Big John's at 1b Dudley Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 17
Rated 5: Ross Fish Bar at 161 Ross, Rowley Regis; rated on April 12
Rated 3: Dixy Chicken at 603 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on February 16
Dudley
Rated 4: Vakas Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Windmill Hill, Cradley, Halesowen was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 11.
Rated 4: Place Chef, a takeaway at 10 Market Street, Kingswinford was also given a score of four on April 11.
Wolverhampton
Rated 5: Singh For Your Supper, a takeaway at 4 Mervyn Place, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was given the maximum score after assessment on February 14.