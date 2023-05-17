Notification Settings

Food hygiene ratings dished out to 27 Black County eating establishments

Dudley

Food hygiene ratings have been dished out to a number of restaurants across the Black Country... and it's very good news for the vast majority.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Among the latest batch of eateries inspected by the Food Standards Agency are 24 establishments in Sandwell, two in Dudley and one in Wolverhampton.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Below are the latest results.

Sandwell

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

  • Rated 5: The Doulton Diner at Unit A Doulton House, Doulton Trading Estate; rated on April 25

  • Rated 5: Mayur Catering Services Ltd at 363 High Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 24

  • Rated 5: Juices 2 go at Unit 20a West Cross Shopping Centre, Oldbury Road; rated on April 21

  • Rated 5: Casa Mia at Woodman Inn, 74 Wood Green Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 20

  • Rated 5: Leisure United Friar Park at Friar Park Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 20

  • Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering (Allied Bakeries canteen) at 1 Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 18

  • Rated 5: Sandie's at 68 Reddal Hill Road, Cradley Heath; rated on April 18

  • Rated 5: Stanton Fish & Chips at 190 Hamstead Road, Great Barr; rated on April 18

  • Rated 5: Multea Choice West Bromwich Ltd at 2 New Street West Bromwich Ringway, West Bromwich; rated on April 17

  • Rated 5: Bearwood Edge Coffee at Adkins Lane, Smethwick; rated on April 12

  • Rated 5: UK Fried Chicken at 54 Cape Hill, Smethwick; rated on April 5

  • Rated 5: Zaalsha at 22-24 Abbey Road, Smethwick; rated on March 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

  • Rated 5: West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricke at Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 23

  • Rated 5: The Windsor Complex Bearwood Snooker Centre at 377-383 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19

  • Rated 5: Horse & Jockey at 49 Stoney Lane, West Bromwich; rated on April 18

  • Rated 5: The Hamstead at 89 Green Lane, Great Barr; rated on April 18

  • Rated 5: Soho Foundary Tavern at Soho Tavern, 154 Foundry Lane, Smethwick; rated on April 14

  • Rated 5: The Lounge Bar and Restaurant at The Lounge Bar, 5 Market Place, Tipton; rated on April 14

Takeaways

  • Rated 5: VIP Peri & Pizza at 44 Great Bridge, Tipton; rated on April 24

  • Rated 5: Dixi Chicken at 50 Cape Hill, Smethwick; rated on April 20

  • Rated 5: Bibi's Carribean & Street Food Hub Ltd at 436 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19

  • Rated 5: Big John's at 1b Dudley Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 17

  • Rated 5: Ross Fish Bar at 161 Ross, Rowley Regis; rated on April 12

  • Rated 3: Dixy Chicken at 603 Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on February 16

Dudley

  • Rated 4: Vakas Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Windmill Hill, Cradley, Halesowen was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 11.

  • Rated 4: Place Chef, a takeaway at 10 Market Street, Kingswinford was also given a score of four on April 11.

Wolverhampton

  • Rated 5: Singh For Your Supper, a takeaway at 4 Mervyn Place, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was given the maximum score after assessment on February 14.

