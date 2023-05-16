Notification Settings

Wall Heath pub closing for refurbishment

By John CorserKingswinfordFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A pub in Wall Heath, near Kingswinford, is closing for refurbishment.

The Wall Heath Tavern

The Wall Heath Tavern in High Street, owned by Star Pubs and Bars, will shut at 6pm on Sunday, May 21 for the transformation work to begin.

The refurbishment will see a new kitchen layout, a new feature fireplace and upgrading of the floor.

A complete refurbishment is planned for the toilets and there will be a new side terrace to seat 28 customers.

Stock has been run down at the pub ahead of the closure.

The pub is known for its real ale and offers four regular and two changing beers to customers. It has a small bar and larger lounge.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

