Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale in danger of folding

The Dudley Winter Ales Fayre has been held at Dudley Town Hall since 2002

The branch is holding its annual general meeting on June 5 when it is hoped key positions, including that of chairman can be filled.

Current chairman Stuart Betts, who has held the post for two years will be stepping down.

The branch has more than 800 members but needs more to be active if its annual Dudley Winter Ales Fayre is to go ahead later this year.

The meeting is being held in the White Lion pub in Bilston Street, Sedgley, at 7.30pm and all Camra members in the area are welcome to attend.

The winter ales fayre is the branch's biggest event. It was first held in 1986 and moved from Netherton Arts Centre to Dudley Town Hall in 2002. It could not be held in 2020 because of the Covid-19 epidemic but has been held for the last two years