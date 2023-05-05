Coronation drinks created by region's breweries and distilleries for weekend celebrations

Elaine Webb from Davenports Brewery, Smethwick, with beers that have been brewed for the coronation

Across the Black Country and Shropshire, a range of special drinks to mark the first crowning of a monarch since 1953 have been concocted.

Some of the drinks created range from beer to gin, and could be perfect for some of the street parties and other celebrations that will be taking place around the region over the weekend.

Below are a list of drinks created.

Davenports Brewery, Smethwick

Davenports launched a Beer At Home service back in 1904, which they relaunched again during Covid, and over the centuries Davenports ales have been enjoyed at home by generations.

A spokesperson for Davenports said: "To celebrate the Coronation, we have created a randomly mixed case of 12 Davenports ales for the special price of £19.95 – delivered to the customer's door! They will also receive a Davenports coaster and a signed compliment slip by Baron Davenport wishing the customer well with their Coronation celebrations!

Special drinks have been made for the King's Coronation

"We hope that people enjoy this very special weekend and toast the King with great ales by one of the oldest breweries in the UK!"

Ludlow Distillery, Ludlow

Ludlow Distillery is the home of Ludlow Gin and Ludlow Whisky, recently opening its doors to the public in its new home at Ludlow Farmshop. Proud royalist and Master Distiller, Shaun Ward, has been working hard creating a new limited-edition gin to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

The Ludlow Rose Gin was inspired by our involvement as a sponsor for the RHS Malvern Spring Show, and a visit, a few years ago, to the gardens of Highgrove, the private home of The King, where Shaun and his husband Peter were lucky enough to be invited by the head gardner to visit the wonderful gardens.

Speaking of this, Shaun said: “Such experiences are what make life so joyful and enjoying a unique gin should be just the same – a great deal of love goes into creating each one of our own unique recipes. Handcrafting gin with love – there are so many synergies with creating and enjoying gardens.”

Roses are a key feature of the gardens at Highgrove, so sourcing the perfect rose petals to inspire the distillation process at Ludlow Distillery has been key. The finest juniper, coriander, angelica root and orris are harmonised with fragrant floral notes of rose and hibiscus petals, and just a touch of classic lemon.

Clun Brewery, Clun

Clun Brewery are proud to launch their special ale to celebrate King Charles III on the occasion of his coronation on 6th May.

C REX, a truly British ESB is prepared with the finest English barley, malted in Yorkshire, and hops grown in Herefordshire & Worcestershire. This hand-crafted beer is brewed in the shadow of Clun Castle, in the medieval town of Clun.

Befitting the occasion, the beer is burnished gold & ruby in colour with a satisfying gravity at 6.0% ABV.

A spokesperson said: "We hope drinkers will enjoy the complex malt flavours, with stone fruit and toasted caramel notes. The malt is balanced by the resinous and spicy flavours provided by the two hops used: Challenger and, appropriately, Sovereign."

The beer is available in bottles, and can be enjoyed on draught at the White Horse Inn, Clun, and other pubs in Shropshire over the Coronation weekend.

Head brewer Matt Williamson said: "We hope drinkers enjoy this special brew and join us in raising a glass (or two) on this historic occasion!”

Hobsons Brewery, Cleobury Mortimer

Beer Name: Sovereign

Beer style: Extra Special Bitter

ABV: 4.6%

Full brew of Sovereign has been pre-sold and will be making its way to pubs across the county and beyond from Birmingham to Powys. Three pubs in Hobsons' hometown of Cleobury, all within walking distance of the brewery, will also have Sovereign on the bar during the coronation weekend: The Kings Arms, The Talbot Hotel and the Royal Fountain Inn. A full list of pubs stocking Sovereign can be found at hobsons-brewery.co.uk/coronation-beer-sovereign/

Brewed with the finest Sovereign and Chinook hops, this 4.6% Extra Special Bitter is a well-balanced amber ale with a delicious mix of malt and hop flavours. With hints of grapefruit and citrus, as well as a prominent herbal and earthy aroma, Sovereign is a bold and flavourful beer with a lingering, earthy finish. Deliveries to pubs started on May 1, just in time for the Coronation on the 6th

Stonehouse Brewery, Oswestry

Stonehouse Brewery Coronation Ale is a traditional pale, described as having a with perfect bitterness and malt balance. Designed in collaboration with www.bestofbritishbeer.co.uk - an online beer retailer Stonehouse has supplied for many years.

Australian brewer Shane Parr said: “It’s been so popular, we’ve almost sold out in our bar but Best of British beer have stock”

The brewery bar is open all bank holiday weekend and Stonehouse have kept a few bottles to give away as part of a special food platter they’ll be serving up.

“We should be pretty busy so it’s always best to book for tucker on 01691 676457 or just head down to knock the froth off a few," said Shane.

Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle

Crafted to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, its latest cask special, Kingship, blends mouthwatering hoppy flavours of citrus and grapefruit to form a light and fresh bitter with delicate floral notes, a delicious sip for spring celebrations.

Dark Rock Brewing, Gornalwood

⁠Brew your own Dark Rock limited edition King Charles III coronation pale ale at home.

This kit has been launched to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation. It is an easy drinking pale ale featuring the finest British malts and a blend of new hop varieties from around the Commonwealth. This recipe has been crafted using a combination of brewery quality malt extract, Caragold malt, British Olicana and Harlequin hops from Charles Farm, and New Zealand Nectaron hops.

The result is an easy drinking pale ale with a delicious flavour and aroma, and a balanced bitter finish. This kit produces 40 pints at 4.6% ABV.