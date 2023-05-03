Notification Settings

Dine like Kings and Queens thanks to these supermarket deals for the coronation

By Isabelle Parkin

People can celebrate the coronation of Charles III at street parties this weekend with deals fit for a King.

Supermarket chains have a variety of offers on for customers ahead of the coronation

Ahead of the royal occasion on Saturday, supermarket chains have slashed prices on a variety of items, as well as offering a range of coronation-inspired food and drink products.

Many including Asda, Tesco and Morrisons are offering shoppers a 25 per cent discount when buying six bottles of wine, with Sainsbury's offering select alcohol at a discounted price for customers with a Nectar card.

Supermarket giant Asda has also slashed the price of its beers, lager and ciders, with a three for £22 deal up for grabs.

The chain is also offering customers a range of 'coronation bundles', including an afternoon tea bundle comprising of scones, fruit, clotted cream and jam for just over £9, and a BBQ bundle to feed the family at £12.95.

Coming in at just £5, competitors Morrisons and Sainsbury's have a similar bundle offering forming of scones, clotted cream and jam for a much cheaper price.

Ideal for street parties, Morrisons are also cutting prices on party food, with packs of sausage rolls, cocktail sausages and chicken skewers on a two for £3.50 deal.

A range of coronation products will be in Aldi stores from May 4

Meanwhile, discount store Aldi is selling a range of products unique to the occasion that will be in stores from May 4, such as breaded chicken crowns for £3.29, coronation chicken kebabs at £3.99 and a King's Rump Steak for just over £5.

Other notable buys include a coronation ale at Sainsbury's, coronation chicken crisps at M&S, a Cadbury Dairy Milk bar exclusive to the coronation available at Tesco, and coronation crown crumpets at Asda.

