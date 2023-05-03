Dine like Kings and Queens thanks to these supermarket deals for the coronation

Supermarket chains have a variety of offers on for customers ahead of the coronation

Ahead of the royal occasion on Saturday, supermarket chains have slashed prices on a variety of items, as well as offering a range of coronation-inspired food and drink products.

Many including Asda, Tesco and Morrisons are offering shoppers a 25 per cent discount when buying six bottles of wine, with Sainsbury's offering select alcohol at a discounted price for customers with a Nectar card.

Supermarket giant Asda has also slashed the price of its beers, lager and ciders, with a three for £22 deal up for grabs.

The chain is also offering customers a range of 'coronation bundles', including an afternoon tea bundle comprising of scones, fruit, clotted cream and jam for just over £9, and a BBQ bundle to feed the family at £12.95.

Coming in at just £5, competitors Morrisons and Sainsbury's have a similar bundle offering forming of scones, clotted cream and jam for a much cheaper price.

Ideal for street parties, Morrisons are also cutting prices on party food, with packs of sausage rolls, cocktail sausages and chicken skewers on a two for £3.50 deal.

A range of coronation products will be in Aldi stores from May 4

Meanwhile, discount store Aldi is selling a range of products unique to the occasion that will be in stores from May 4, such as breaded chicken crowns for £3.29, coronation chicken kebabs at £3.99 and a King's Rump Steak for just over £5.