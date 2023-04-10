Nepalese Cannock restaurant celebrates grand re-opening with MP visit

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling visited Dreamland Gurkha as part of their grand re-opening

Dreamland Gurkha on Old Fallow Road previously opened in December of last year, but new manager Kamal Dhakal hopes to provide "better service, food and atmosphere."

The restaurant celebrated its grand re-opening earlier this month with a buffet lunch for its customers and a visit from Cannock Chase MP, Amanda Milling.

Kamal, 26, said: "Everybody enjoyed it, everyone was happy, the food we cooked was all finished and everyone had a smile on their faces.

"We served lamb with a curry, a rice pudding and some chicken wings and most people were circling on the menu, making note of what to have next time.

"We are trying to build the place up, make it better with the service, food and atmosphere. We make people feel like part of the family, we don't just treat them as a customer but make them feel at home – every time people come I always try to remember their names so they feel welcome."

And the owner and head chef at the site, Koshaleshwor Dhakal, has more than 20 years of experience and was previously crowned first-place at the 2022 English Curry Awards.

Kamal added: "We have a few favourite dishes of the customers for example a curry that we cook with a touch of wine and you don't get that anywhere else.