Which supermarket and store cafes are offering free meals for children over Easter

For those wanting to treat themselves to a tea and cake without spending a fortune, supermarkets and store cafes are inviting families for an Easter treat.

Some are offering kids' meals, fruit and a drink for free with the purchase of an adult meal, some are charging as little as 95p, and some are absolutely free, no strings attached. You don't see that often!

Here are the stores and supermarkets offering kids meal deals over the holidays.

M&S

M&S is offering a free Kids' Munch Meal, usually £4, with a purchase of £5 or more on regular food and drink.

The offer will be available every day from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14.

The kids' meal includes a main, a snack and a drink, with options such as jacket potato with beans and sausages and cheesy tomato pasta.

Asda

Children can eat for £1 every day at Asda, with no adult spend required, until the end of Easter 2023. The supermarket is also including a free piece of fruit when purchasing the kids hot £1 meal deal.

Morrisons

Morrisons is offering one free kids' meal, which includes a piece of fruit and a drink, when an adult spends £4.49.

Pausa Cafe, Dunelm

From Monday to Friday after 3pm, Dunelm's cafe, Pausa, is offering one mini children's main, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's cafes are offering a free kids' hot meal or kids' lunch bag with any adult hot main meal bought (from £5.20) during the Easter holidays, until April 17. During school term time, they are also offering a 'kids eat for £1' deal with any adult hot main meal bought.

Ikea