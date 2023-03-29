MP pulls 'perfect pint' as she hails Stourbridge pub of the year

Suzanne Webb MP (left) pouring a pint behind the bar with Aimee Evans.

Suzanne Webb took a turn behind the bar at The Swan in Amblecote, which was recently named pub of the year by Stourbridge and Halesowen CAMRA.

The Stourbridge MP said she was a "dab hand" at pulling pints having worked as a barmaid during her student days – and with manager Aimee Evans on hand to supervise she soon got the hang of it.

Ms Webb said: "It was a pleasure to pop into The Swan and to say hello and well done to the landlord and his staff.

"These have been tough times for our pubs because of Covid and energy prices so winning such a prestigious award that tells people where they can get a good, well-kept pint is important."

The pub on Brettell Lane topped Stourbridge and Halesowen CAMRA's list ahead of The Swan and Crafty Pint, both in Halesowen. All three pubs earned high praise from members, who visited and assessed the pubs to determine a winner.

CAMRA said The Swan, which dates back to at least 1841 and was originally known as the Swan with Two Necks, boasts a "pleasant garden", which is "ideal to enjoy a cool beer in the summer".

It said since it was refurbished and reopened in October 2021, it "offers a fine selection of real ales, niche lagers, wines, spirits and soft drinks in traditional, homely and cosy surroundings".

Landlord Philip Guy said: "It was great chatting with Suzanne and we were all very impressed with her pouring of a perfect pint of Holdens Golden Glow – a Black Country staple."