The Wetherspoons pubs in the West Midlands selling real ale at £2.15 a pint

Although the price is area-dependant, those who enjoy a refreshing ale can be assured that their local will be selling pints on the cheap.
The offer starts this week on March 22 and lasts until April 2, involving all 844 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK – keep scrolling for a list of 'spoons in the West Midlands.
Vegan and gluten free beers are also included in the deal.
Wetherspoon operations director, Martin Geoghegan said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
"It will allow our pubs to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.
"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."
Here are all of the ales included in the deal.
Robinsons Brewery, Citra Pale Ale 3.4% ABV
Rooster’s Brewery, Blind Jack 3.7% ABV
Wainwright, Amber 4.0% ABV
Butcombe Brewery, Vincent 4.0% ABV
JW Lees Brewery, Vanilla Cream Pale 4.0% ABV
Vale Brewery, Brass Monkey 4.0% ABV
Exmoor Ales, Upside Brown 4.2% ABV
Hook Norton Brewery, Merula Stout 4.2% ABV
Theakston Brewery, Double Cross IPA 4.2% ABV
Adnams Brewery, Extra 4.3% ABV
Daleside Brewery, Seafever 4.3% ABV
Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, 1822 4.3% ABV
Greene King Brewery, Spring Break 4.4% ABV
Sudwerk Brewery, Reeds Ale 4.4% ABV
Glamorgan Brewery, Fresh 4.5% ABV
Redemption Brewery, Steam 4.5% ABV
Brombeer Compagnie, Freddy Export 4.6% ABV
Titanic Brewery, EBA 4.6% ABV
Cairngorm Brewery, White Lady 4.7% ABV
Orkney Brewery, Cliff Edge 4.7% ABV
Liberation Brewery, Defiant ESB 4.8% ABV
Moorhouse’s Brewery, Totemic 4.8% ABV
Saltaire Brewery, Triple Choc 4.8% ABV
Batemans Brewery, Spring Breeze 5.0% ABV
Hawkshead Brewery, Five Hop 5.0% ABV
Nethergate Brewery, Umbel Magna 5.0% ABV
Sambrook’s Brewery, Valhalla 5.0% ABV
Oakham Ales, Buckle Up! 5.2% ABV
Otter Brewery, Head 5.8% ABV
Cambridge Brewing, Flower Child IPA 6.0% ABV
Where to find your nearest Wetherspoon in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, and Staffordshire:
The Moon Under Water, Wolverhampton
The Royal Tiger, Wednesfield
The Sir Henry Newbolt, Bilston
The Malthouse, Willenhall
The Full Moon, Dudley
The Bellwether, Walsall
St Matthew's Hall, Walsall
The Avion, Aldridge
The Clifton, Sedgley
The Cross Inn, Kingswinford
The Waterfront Inn, Brierly Hill
The A braham Darby, Brierly Hill
The Brittania, Rowley Regis
The Court of Requests, Rowley Regis
The Billiard Hall, Sandwell
The Linford Arms, Cannock
The Chequers Inn, Stourbridge
The Picture House, Stafford
The Butler's Bell, Stafford