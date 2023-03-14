Digbeth Dining Club announces new event at Sandwell Valley

Digbeth Dining Club is coming to Sandwell Valley Country Park. Photo: Google.

Foodies will be able to enjoy a host of different street foods on Friday, March 31, with vendors including Halesowen's The Cookie Mumster and vegan streetfood vendor The Boxx N Bar.

They will be joined by the hot dog stall Fat Snags, Middle Eastern street food trader Cleopatra's Kitchen, and Surf and Slice - serving up Neopolitan wood fired pizza.

The dining club, which has almost 100,000 followers on Facebook, said: "We’re delighted to announce that we have teamed up with Sandwell council to bring our travelling Dining Club to Sandwell Valley on Friday March 31.

"We will be taking over the courtyard and walled gardens of the Sandwell Valley Farm Park with a top-notch street food line-up, craft beers, cocktails and more, with all the family welcome.

"We’ve got lots more planned for the area this year so if this is your manor then please come along and come hungry!"

Founded in 2012, Digbeth Dining Club has described itself as: "multi award-winning events and venue operators who have transformed the Midlands food landscape by turning some of the Midlands most unique venues, into vibrant, street-food destinations.

"Digbeth Dining Club works with a pool of the best food traders around the UK. Every trader is vetted and trialled to ensure that customers and clients not only get a wide range of options to choose from, but at an affordable price too.

"Whether it’s Michelin-star chefs, former Masterchef finalists or even just enthusiasts with a genuine passion for food, quality will always be at the forefront of our events.

"Our aim at Digbeth Dining Club is to provide a platform for the best street food traders in the UK to cook quality, locally-sourced and honest food to the people of the Midlands."