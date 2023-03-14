Staffordshire chef to appear at island's food festival

both - food for weekend | 22 Dec 2022 AR liam dillon

Liam Dillon, from Lichfield, has been invited to cook at the 2023 Eat Jersey Food Festival in an event hosted by Michel Roux Junior.

Mr Dillon, owner of Lichfield's Boat Inn, which is listed in the Michelin Guide and has three AA Rosettes, will take part in the launch day of the four-day festival on March 23, with the Famous Five dinner at the Atlantic Hotel.

He is one of the rising stars of the UK culinary scene invited to show off their skills by Roux and Atlantic Hotel executive head chef Will Holland, who rose to fame as head chef at La Becasse restaurant in Ludlow.

With a nod to the Channel Islands' temperate climate and early harvests, Mr Dillon will be cooking Jersey Wagyu sirloin steaks and oysters with the first Jersey Royal potatoes of the 2023 season.

He said it was an honour to appear at the event.

"I’m in some great company with some of the UK’s best chefs," he said.

"Ingredients featured throughout the festival will be sourced from the land and waters surrounding the island wherever possible.”

Mr Holland added: “The Eat Jersey Food Festival is a real celebration of some of the UK’s tops chefs using the finest local and seasonal ingredients.

“The Famous Five dinner is something very special for me personally as it’s getting together a group of chefs that I have worked with previously and have all gone on to do great things.