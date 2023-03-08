Carlsberg Marston’s aims to use 100pc regenerative barley across all UK beer brands by 2031

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner will use only regenerative barley in its brews by 2027.

All other UK-brewed brands including Banks's, Marston's Pedigree, Wainwright, Shipyard pale Ale, Carlsberg Export, and Hobgoblin are aiming to follow suit by 2031.

A partnership with 23 UK farmers will grow an estimated 7,000 tons of barley by the end of 2023.

The aim is to use it in Carlsberg Danish Pilsner brews from 2024 – enough to make up to 96 million pints per year.

The practices which CMBC is promoting as part of the programme include limiting soil disturbance and chemical usage, planting multi-species cover crops and crop rotation.

The WWF-UK Land of Plenty report, highlights that at least 29 per cent of global man-made greenhouse gas emissions come from the way we produce, distribute and consume food. Farming practices are also the main driver of losses of biodiversity.

CMBC’s target is to introduce regenerative practices with the aim of helping to promote biodiversity, replenish the natural resources used through farming, restore soil health, and support natural carbon capture on the UK farms involved.

Ben Taylor, managing director at Iford Estate in East Sussex – one of the first farms to sign up – said: “It’s great that Carlsberg Marston’s recognise the benefits to biodiversity and ecosystems services of farming regeneratively and are actively rewarding those farmers who use these techniques. I hope that this is the start of a long-term partnership.”

Laurence Cox, sustainability lead at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, said: “We’re excited to support British farmers to ensure our barley continues to be sourced from UK farmers for our UK-brewed brands, and going forward, using regenerative techniques. The partnerships we have established to deliver this programme are critical, and we will continue to collaborate closely with local farmers, traders, maltsters, agronomists and NGOs as we continue our transition to regenerative barley.”

CMBC has rolled out the initiative in partnership with farm consultants and agronomists Ceres Rural, who supported in the development of a regenerative agriculture protocol that considers the specific needs of British farmers, while aligning with wider group practices.