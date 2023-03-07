Notification Settings

Black Country pub chain teams up with Guinness to offer limited edition burger

By John CorserSmethwickFood and DrinkPublished:

Chefs at pubs chain Davenports have teamed up with Guinness on a limited edition burger.

The Guinness Burger
The Open Gate Guinness Burger will be on sale in the Smethwick-based chain's pubs including The Port House in Stourport, The Post House in Kidderminster and The Elms in Shareshill from March 10 to 24.

It features a secret recipe Guinness sauce and Guinness battered onion rings topping off a double beef patty and melted cheese.

It is being served with a pint of Guinness in the build-up to St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director of Davenports said: “We loved working on this exclusive burger with our friends at Guinness. We trialled it across two of our venues last year and it was hugely popular. We had demands to bring it back."

The deal is priced at £15.95 and also includes fries.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

