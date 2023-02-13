Notification Settings

Could the next Junior Bake Off winner be from our region? Applications now open for season nine

By Megan JonesFood and DrinkPublished:

Applications are now open for Junior Bake Off 2023.

Applications are now open for the ninth season of Junior Bake Off. Photo: Channel 4
Do you know a pint-sized Prue Leith or Paul Hollywood? Well, the masterminds behind the Channel 4 hit are once again on the hunt for Britain's best young bakers.

Applications for season nine of Junior Bake Off are open until Sunday, March 12.

In order to apply, bakers must be aged nine years or over on June 1, 2023, but less than 13 years on September 30, 2023.

Filming is scheduled to take place from June to September for up to 20 days.

Applications can be made online at: applyforjuniorbakeoff.co.uk and enquiries sent to applyforjuniorbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

