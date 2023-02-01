New restaurant opens in popular Dudley pub run by couple who married there

The Fellows pub, Dudley

The Fellows Pub in Dudley has today opened the doors of its new restaurant area.

After undergoing a major makeover, customers are now being welcomed to Victoria's Restaurant at The Fellows.

The pub at Broadway, Dudley, is owned by Black Country couple Mick and Vicky Wolohan, who got married at the same venue 34 years ago.

Since taking over the establishment in March 2022, the couple have given the well-loved pub a significant new look, and are now excited about the opening of the restaurant area which will be serving fresh food Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm to 9pm.

Speaking about the opening, owner Vicky Wolohan said: "We got married here all those years ago, so when the pub needed a bit of TLC, we couldn’t miss out on the opportunity. We’ve always wanted to bring it back to its former glory, and now we couldn’t be happier that our dream has become a reality with the opening of our new restaurant Victoria’s."

The new owners, Mick and Vicky, have gone to great lengths to make the place more comfortable and contemporary, and to create a spacious open-plan lounge. With live events every Friday, they are keen to make sure this pub gets back to what it does best, bringing the community together.

Victoria's Restaurant at The Fellows

Victoria's Restaurant officially opens Wednesday, February 1, ahead of Valentine's Day, where there will be a set menu and for which bookings are now open.

Speaking with the Express & Star in December, Vicky shared how herself and her husband are doing all that they can to keep businesses in the area going, and plan to continue to boost the local economy and help everyone all round.

She said: "Both me and my husband do our best to help the community with our businesses, we currently employ over 600 people in total across our businesses, and so we feel that we are able to help young people, and get them on the right path.

"Because we are Dudley born and bred, people know us and the two managers - one that worked here for nine and a half years before, and came back to join us.

"So everybody loves the management and the staff and we make it a welcoming place for everyone."