Latest Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub opens as supermarket continues food court rollout

The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's opened its latest Restaurant Hub at its Kidderminster store earlier this week, housing five well-known brands offering dine-in, takeaway and delivery options.

Included at the hub are Caffè Carluccio’s, Ed's Easy Diner, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Harry Ramsden’s (In collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants) and Slim Chickens.

The Restaurant Hubs are slowly being introduced at Sainsbury's stores after the first one was launched at Selly Oak, Birmingham in July 2021 in a venture between the supermarket giant and Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG). They are transformations of in-store cafes, 200 of which were closed last year.

The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's

Since then four more have launched including Wolverhampton, which opened in September last year, and Kidderminster.

Elizabeth Newman, Sainsbury’s Director of Commercial Partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to have opened The Restaurant Hub inside our fifth Sainsbury’s store in partnership with BRG, which will give customers in Kidderminster the chance to enjoy a meal in-store, or at home, from a great selection of restaurant brands.

The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's

"We’ve worked together to create a destination we think our customers will love and I’m looking forward to hearing what they think.