Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Latest Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub opens as supermarket continues food court rollout

By David StubbingsKidderminsterFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A new food court has opened up at a West Midlands supermarket, bringing a number of high street names with it.

The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's
The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's opened its latest Restaurant Hub at its Kidderminster store earlier this week, housing five well-known brands offering dine-in, takeaway and delivery options.

Included at the hub are Caffè Carluccio’s, Ed's Easy Diner, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Harry Ramsden’s (In collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants) and Slim Chickens.

The Restaurant Hubs are slowly being introduced at Sainsbury's stores after the first one was launched at Selly Oak, Birmingham in July 2021 in a venture between the supermarket giant and Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG). They are transformations of in-store cafes, 200 of which were closed last year.

The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's

Since then four more have launched including Wolverhampton, which opened in September last year, and Kidderminster.

Elizabeth Newman, Sainsbury’s Director of Commercial Partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to have opened The Restaurant Hub inside our fifth Sainsbury’s store in partnership with BRG, which will give customers in Kidderminster the chance to enjoy a meal in-store, or at home, from a great selection of restaurant brands.

The Restaurant Hub at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store. Photo: Sainsbury's

"We’ve worked together to create a destination we think our customers will love and I’m looking forward to hearing what they think.

“We’ll continue to roll out The Restaurant Hub to more locations in the coming months, as part of our wider ambition for Sainsbury’s stores to inspire and delight our customers with great value and distinctive, tasty food.”

Entertainment
Business
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News