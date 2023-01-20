Notification Settings

New Indian fusion restaurant opens on site of old Dudley pub

By Daniel Walton

A new Indian restaurant and bar on the site of an old pub promises to fuse traditional Punjabi cuisine with a bar-like experience.

New restaurant Tapri Bar and Grill opens in Gornal.
The new Tapri Bar and Grill on Himley Road, Dudley, opened last weekend promising authentic Indian flavours in an easy setting.

The North Indian restaurant has attracted early reviews on social media.

One Facebook user said: "I went in for a drink on Saturday and the food looked and smelled amazing."

The new restaurant has taken over the site of the former Bulls Head pub, giving a new look and feel to the old building.

Tapri Bar and Grill opens at 4pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 11pm on Saturdays, also opening on Sundays from 12pm to 9.30pm.

More information and a full menu can be found on the Tapri Bar and Grill website tapribargrill.co.uk.

