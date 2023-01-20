Harborne Kitchen duo launch Bun & Barrel

Harborne Kitchen’s Jamie Desogus and Rob Hennebry

The Bun & Barrel is the brainchild of longtime friends, Harborne Kitchen’s Jamie Desogus and Rob Hennebry, who met as bandmates aged 21.

The Bun & Barrel’s concept takes in Jamie and Rob’s mutual love for music, with the interior celebrating musical heritage, whilst each service will operate against a rock 'n' roll soundtrack.

The B&B burger holds two 3oz Himalayan Salt Aged Beef smashed patties, pickled cabbage, jalapeño, matchstick fries and baby gem on a demi-brioche B&B bun.

The Surf & Turf burger showcases confit pork belly, scallop, pickled cabbage, prawn mayo, matchstick fries, baby gem and granny smith on a demi-brioche B&B bun.

The Soft Shell Crab burger offers tempura crab, mango and chilli salsa, shellfish mayo, pickled cabbage, picked white crab, matchstick fries and lemon on a demi-brioche B&B bun.

The Rossini burger, a twist on a Rossini steak, is made with two 3oz smashed patties, Ayrshire bacon, seared duck liver, miso onions, sherry vinegar gastrique, matchstick fries, baby gem and mustard on a demi-brioche B&B bun.

The Bun & Barrel’s vegetarian option, The Plant, is made with panko aubergine, halloumi, aubergine and kimchi chutney, matchstick fries, baby gem and chilli mayo on a demi-brioche B&B bun. This burger is also available with vegan cheese and bun.

The Harborne High Street restaurant showcases a selection of local beers from Attic Brewery with natural wines from local supplier Wine Freedom are served on draught.

Jamie Desogus, co-founder of The Bun & Barrel, said: “We are pleased to have opened the doors of The Bun & Barrel in Harborne. Our burgers are created using the very best ingredients, such as patties infused with bone barrow and buns made from scratch by my pastry team over at Harborne Kitchen.