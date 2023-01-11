Little Dessert Shop launches "saver" menu throughout January

The new saver menu cookie dough

To help people struggling with the cost of living crisis and post-Christmas purse-tightening the shop is offering £5 cookie dough throughout January.

The saver cookie dough include milk chocolate, white chocolate, and double chocolate.

Little Dessert Shop marketing specialist Josh Allen helped launch the saver menu at Wolverhampton's Queen Street outlet.

He said: “We are thrilled to offer our customers a new way to enjoy our classic cookie doughs at an affordable price.

"Our saver menu is the perfect opportunity for people to try all three flavours and pick their favourite, or gift a loved one a special sweet treat at an exclusive discounted rate.”

He added: "Little Dessert Shop’s cookie dough is handmade by artisans in their own bakery, using only the highest quality ingredients. The result is a divinely indulgent treat that’s baked to perfection, with perfectly crisp outer edges and a soft, gooey centre."