Davenports adds Penkridge's Littleton Arms to its estate

By John CorserPenkridge

Brewery and pub company Davenports has added the Littleton Arms in Penkridge to its portfolio. The 18th Century, Grade II listed coaching inn has 10 bedrooms and is a former winner of the Express & Star Pub Of The Year competition for Staffordshire in 2016, which was voted for by readers.

The Littleton Arms in Penkridge
The pub serves locally-sourced seasonal food and offers traditional ales, craft beers and a selection of wines. It has a heated outdoor space.

Smethwick-based Davenports was established in 1829.

Commenting on the acquisition, managing director Baron Davenport said: “I have dined many times at the Littleton Arms and have always admired the quality of the food, the welcoming atmosphere and great service. I’ve also envied its wonderful location.

"Davenports has a large portfolio of pubs and have been investing heavily in many of them – such as The Coach House in Stratford-upon-Avon which is multi-award-winning and The Queens Head in Birmingham.

"They and others represent where the Davenports benchmark sits. We’re excited by what the Littleton Arms adds to our portfolio.”

Chico Uppal, commercial director at Davenports, added; “This is the first of several new pubs for Davenports in 2023. We have a strong appetite for growth which bucks the trend of our industry as it stands currently. The pub has a wonderful reputation and superb location and with other new pubs up our sleeve, it should be an exciting year for Davenports.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

