Davenports adds Penkridge's Littleton Arms to its estate

The Littleton Arms in Penkridge

The pub serves locally-sourced seasonal food and offers traditional ales, craft beers and a selection of wines. It has a heated outdoor space.

Smethwick-based Davenports was established in 1829.

Commenting on the acquisition, managing director Baron Davenport said: “I have dined many times at the Littleton Arms and have always admired the quality of the food, the welcoming atmosphere and great service. I’ve also envied its wonderful location.

"Davenports has a large portfolio of pubs and have been investing heavily in many of them – such as The Coach House in Stratford-upon-Avon which is multi-award-winning and The Queens Head in Birmingham.

"They and others represent where the Davenports benchmark sits. We’re excited by what the Littleton Arms adds to our portfolio.”