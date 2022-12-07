How to get a free Burger King burger as fast food chain gives away hundreds in Black Country

The promotion on Thursday will see 100 free classic or BBQ double melts burgers and fries available at 18 different restaurants from Cannock to Coventry.
It is for one day only on a first-come, first-served basis.
To get in on a bite of the action, people will need to head to visit burgerking.co.uk/West-Midlands-Giveaway and then simply show the landing page at the counter of participating restaurants to claim one free meal per person.
The double melts feature two flamed-grilled beef burgers topped with melted cheese sauce and served in a lightly toasted sesame seed bun.
Customers will need to check the website to confirm if their local restaurant is featured.
Participating restaurants in the Black Country are:
Bliston - Cullwick Street
Cannock - Cannock Gateway Retail Park
Dudley - Castlegate Drive
Dudley - Merry Hill Shopping Centre
Oldbury - Oldbury Green Retail Park
Walsall - Crown Wharf Retail Park
Walsall - The Saddlers Shopping Centre
Wednesbury - Junction 9 M6, Axletree Way
Willenhall - The Keyway Retail Park
Other restaurants from the West Midlands taking part are:
Birmingham - High Street
Birmingham - Fort Retail Park
Birmingham - The New Bull Ring Indoor Market
Coventry - Central Six Retail Park
Coventry - Arena Shopping Park
Erdington - Kingsbury Road
Redditch - Ipsley Street
Solihull - High Street
Sutton Coldfield - Princess Alice Retail Park