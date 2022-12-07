How to get a free Burger King burger as fast food chain gives away hundreds in Black Country

The promotion on Thursday will see 100 free classic or BBQ double melts burgers and fries available at 18 different restaurants from Cannock to Coventry.

It is for one day only on a first-come, first-served basis.

To get in on a bite of the action, people will need to head to visit burgerking.co.uk/West-Midlands-Giveaway and then simply show the landing page at the counter of participating restaurants to claim one free meal per person.

The double melts feature two flamed-grilled beef burgers topped with melted cheese sauce and served in a lightly toasted sesame seed bun.

Customers will need to check the website to confirm if their local restaurant is featured.

Participating restaurants in the Black Country are:

Bliston - Cullwick Street

Cannock - Cannock Gateway Retail Park

Dudley - Castlegate Drive

Dudley - Merry Hill Shopping Centre

Oldbury - Oldbury Green Retail Park

Walsall - Crown Wharf Retail Park

Walsall - The Saddlers Shopping Centre

Wednesbury - Junction 9 M6, Axletree Way

Willenhall - The Keyway Retail Park

Other restaurants from the West Midlands taking part are:

Birmingham - High Street

Birmingham - Fort Retail Park

Birmingham - The New Bull Ring Indoor Market

Coventry - Central Six Retail Park

Coventry - Arena Shopping Park

Erdington - Kingsbury Road

Redditch - Ipsley Street

Solihull - High Street