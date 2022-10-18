Bell Inn at Tong to close for major £420,000 refurbishment

The Bell Inn at Tong

The Bell Inn at Tong, a Marston's pub, is due to receive a complete refurbishment during the closure, with the end result set to emphasise its ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

The pub will close from October 24 and will reopen on Monday, December 5.

The transformation will see a brand new Farrow & Ball colour palette introduced into the venue, alongside wall panelling and bespoke tiling.

A new homely ‘snug’ section will be added to the bar, featuring cosy Chesterfield seating.

Additionally, there will be updates to the al fresco dining area.

The pub’s transformation will also see major changes to the food offer as it moves to a more premium menu. The menu will receive a complete overhaul, with the new selection of dishes set to include a more modern feel, such as home-made chicken and chorizo kebab, oven-baked garlic flatbread, crumbled feta cheese and pomegranate seed salad, honey, fruity chilli sauce and seasoned fries, antipasti boards and soy-glazed salmon.

Situated within the Shropshire countryside yet close to the M54, The Bell Inn is housed within a 250-year-old listed building, marked by an 18th century obelisk.

The pub serves a variety of cocktails, a premium lager range and a large selection of G&Ts.

The Bell Inn’s orchard-style beer garden allows guests to drink or dine alfresco, while the spacious and modern interior offers a relaxed dining experience. The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

Kate Harding-Jack, general manager of the pub, said: “We are so excited to announce that The Bell Inn at Tong will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £420K into breathing new life into The Bell Inn. The pub is much loved by its regulars, and we can't wait to welcome everybody back on December 5."

Ahead of the reopening, guests will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off food as part of its soft launch, available to guests from Friday to Sunday, December 2 to 4, with limited slots available to book online shortly.